Vintage items available at the Kentucky Derby Festival yard sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Derby Festival is doing some spring cleaning and you can benefit from it.

The Kentucky Derby Festival Yard Sale--now in its 16th year--is underway.



The sale features many KDF items including posters, event t-shirts and Derby Festival pins through the years.



While KDF says the pins are among the most popular items, there's another item people come in looking for.

"Our race shirts. We also have race tech shirts which are popular with runners and you can get those for ten dollars. If you have run in a past race, you can bring your medal in and get an even bigger discount,” said Aimee Boyd of the Kentucky Derby Festival.

The yard sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Derby Festival office on South Third Street in Old Louisville.



