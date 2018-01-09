Vine Grove man saves mother-in-law from burning home

Fire damage to home in Vine Grove (Photo: whas11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- He ran into a burning building to save a woman and her dog, but a Vine Grove man said he's no hero.

After two tours of duty in Vietnam, Fort Knox security guard Michael Regan told WHAS11 he learned to stop thinking, and start reacting.

Regan doesn't see the rescue as a big deal because he believes any other son would have done the same thing.

Anyone who has ever spent time around 86-year-old Norma Cisco, and her 69-year-old son in law Michael Regan knows they have a special relationship.

“He’s everything,” said Norma Cisco.

“I mean she’s my mother in law but I like her,” said Regan.

So, it should come as no surprise why Michael moved to Vine Grove 25 years ago with one goal in mind.

“To help her out in her golden years,” said Regan.

Monday morning while checking the weather he noticed something unusual about the fog.

“Why is there fog out back, but not out front,” asked Regan. “I came back to the back door and walked outside and realized it wasn’t fog it was smoke. I was looking all over the place, and it took a little bit of time before I realized it was coming from Norma’s house. There was smoke just pouring out of the roof. It didn’t really scare me because you don’t really think about that stuff, you just react.”

Without taking a second to think twice he ran into the burning home where he found his mother-in-law awake, but the batteries in her hearing aids were running low.

“I said Norma, we’ve got to get out of here,” said Regan. “Your house is on fire!”

Michael says he did what any son would do by getting Norma and her dog Chet out of the flames, he says he’s no hero.

“All I know is I had to get her out,” said Regan.

But it’s going to be hard for him to convince his mother in law otherwise.

“It’s great that he could save me,” said Cisco.

Norma Cisco's home is surrounded by the homes of relatives so she is going to be staying with one of them for the time being until she can get back on her feet.

At this time it appears the fire was caused by old electrical wires upstairs.

They should find out Wednesday when the insurance adjuster comes if the home is a total loss.

Her family tells WHAS they have been able to get something out of the home, but even while I was there people were stopping by to check on Norma and some were even dropping off donations.

