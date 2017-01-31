VIDEO: Bardstown officer saves man's life in busy intersection

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – All caught on camera. Two Bardstown officers dragged a man out of his car.



“That was the call. Someone sitting at the intersection in their car asleep,” Officer Shannon Hall of the Bardstown Police Department said.



But Officer Hall says she quickly realized the man wasn't asleep. He had overdosed on heroin. She was the first on the scene at the intersection of Highway 245 and Bloomfield Road.



“I was knocking on the door trying to get him and he was unresponsive,” Officer Hall said.



Police say the man had overdosed on heroin. Officer Derek Sidebottom was second on the scene.



“His lips, face and everything was bluish purplish. I knew that he was close – he wasn’t, it was bad,” Officer Sidebottom said.

Officer Sidebottom says he knew it was a life or death situation. Pulling the man out of the car, he started chest compressions, keeping the man alive until EMS arrived on the scene.



“When we first got there it just could've been some guy, like Officer Hall said, he could've just been tired coming home from work, fell asleep at the stoplight. We come and wake him up and he drives on. But yeah, it turned out to be a complete 180 from that,” Officer Sidebottom said.



Once EMS arrived, police say they administered Narcan, a drug that quickly reverses the effects of a heroin overdose, and he was then taken to the hospital. Quick-thinking officers saved the man's life.



“That's what we're trained to do. We're trained to help people when they need help. And by doing CPR that was just another way of helping someone,” Officer Sidebottom said.



Two officers who say they're not heroes instead just doing their job and fulfilling their duties.



“Just another day at work. That's what we do – we try to help,” Officer Hall said.

The mayor of Bardstown says that Officer Hall and Officer Sidebottom will be recognized by city government at the next council meeting. Currently Bardstown police officers do not carry Narcan, but that's about to change. The chief says within the next couple of weeks the fire department will be training officers on how to use the lifesaving drug.

(© 2017 WHAS)