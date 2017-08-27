Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The victims in an apparent murder-suicide involving children in Louisville have been identified.

The incident occurred late Friday evening on Bluebird Avenue in the Lynnview neighborhood near Male High School.



LMPD says Ashley Hooper and her two children, 10-year-old Avery and 8-year-old Aairden, were all found shot to death in their home around 9 p.m. Friday.



An LMPD spokesperson tells us early indications are that the mother of the boys took their lives before claiming her own.

