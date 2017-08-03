Victim's family furious after accused killer released from Metro Corrections

Deandre Williams (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hours after a man was booked into jail for murder, a Jefferson County Judge decided to release him on home incarceration.

Police confirm Deandre Williams admitted to shooting and killing Robert Leachman in the Park Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. He was arrested and went before a judge Thursday morning, who decided against the prosecutor's recommendation of a $100,000 cash bond, and instead released him to wait for his court date from home.

“To let him out, and he done confessed, it’s not fair. The system is not fair. Delahanty I’m saying to you I don’t feel that you did a just job,” Tina Denton, Leachman’s grandmother said.

Talking directly to the judge who released her grandson's accused killer, Denton was furious.

She said, "You should have given that man a bond and kept him locked him up. He confessed to murder. He confessed to killing Robert Leachman. He confessed. It’s not fair."

Deandre Williams was arrested and charged with the murder of Robert Leachman Wednesday night.

According to the arrest citation, Williams admitted to "intentionally shooting and killing" Leachman. But in court Thursday morning, Judge Sean Delahanty said that alone is not a reason to keep him behind bars.

"Even though he has confessed to shooting him, there are defenses, and perhaps he did that, this murder, this death occurred in self-defense, I have no idea. I really don't have enough information to draw some negative inference,” Delahanty said.

The prosecutor argued he is charged with a serious crime and a danger to the public.

But the judge said,” I’ve got absolutely no information about this case other than someone was killed."

Prosecutor Christin Southard responded, “Just to be clear if you had better facts than he has admitted to shooting and killing somebody?”

Going against the prosecutor's recommendation, the judge decided to release Williams on home incarceration- meaning he will wait for his court date from home, monitored by HIP officials. It’s something that is typically only used for nonviolent offenders.

"How? Why? That’s what I say. How? Why? How could he do that? How could he do this family like this? That man shot my grandson down cold blooded,” Denton said.

The judge warned Williams that he is worried for his safety, and he should not leave his home. Jail officials said he will be released within the next seven days after his HIP processing is complete.

"Y’all did not do us fairly. We do not feel that you treated us fairly. 116 This man confessed to killing my daughter's son, my grandson and you let him out of jail on home incarceration? Is that fair to us? Is that fair? No, it’s not fair. It’s not fair. And we're not pleased with this here,” Denton said.

Deandre Williams will be back in court on August 14.

