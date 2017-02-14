Victim's Boyfriend says she was scared of suspect

Aaron Perkinson, the boyfriend of Lora Cable (R), spoke to WHAS11 hours after Cable was killed by her ex at a doctor's office on Feb. 14.

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – A bouquet of Daylilies, a reminder of Aaron Perkinson final moments with Lora Cable.



“She was shocked. She was shocked. She was like, 'Oh my gosh? I walked passed them and I didn't even see them and then I looked back,'” Aaron Perkinson, Cable’s boyfriend, said.



Perkinson picked the flowers up for Cable for Valentine's Day.



“I didn't ever think it would end like that. But she was happy. It made her happy. It did,” he said.



Police say Timothy Riddle shot and killed Cable inside of a doctor's office where she worked. She was a secretary. Perkinson says Riddle was Cable's ex-boyfriend.



“She was scared?

Yeah, you could tell. That's why she was always with me,” Perkinson told WHAS11 News.

Perkinson says Cable had a domestic violence order against Riddle.



“She was done. She was hurt. She was happy again,” Perkinson said.



Police say after Riddle shot Cable, he ran from the scene. A person called police this evening telling them he was with Riddle in a field on Sulphur Bedford Road in Trimble County.



“Cooperative. He appeared to be remorseful. From the citizen that was calling, they were trying to give us his state of mind,” said Trooper Josh Lawson, Kentucky State Police.



Taken into custody. But for one man closure will never come.



“You don't find many people that you can talk to and just tell about anything you want to and they'll understand and just sit there and they'll walk with you through it. You don't have many people out there like that,” Perkinson said.



Riddle will be held in jail in Carroll County and then will be arraigned in Trimble County.

