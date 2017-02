Shooting investigation on Southwestern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The man found dead near Shawnee Park on Jan. 31 has been identified.

Joshua Hodgens, 18, was found shot to death in an alley off of Southwestern Parkway.

The police have not named any suspects in their investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call the police.

