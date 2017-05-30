Victim of fatal shooting near Big Four identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The victim killed in a shooting near the Big Four Bridge has been identified.

Anton Brown, 22, was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead after sustaining a gunshot wound to the torso.

Two other victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, per LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police were dispatched to Waterfront Park near the bridge after reports of gunfire around 9:30 p.m. Witnesses nearby said they heard at least 10 to 12 gunshots.

Police did arrest two people by the Big Four Bridge last night around the time of the shooting. At this point they are not saying whether the two men in custody are connected to the incident.

© 2017 WHAS-TV