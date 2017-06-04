Victim of deadly Moore Court shooting identified

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Around 1 a.m. Sunday LMPD 2nd Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1200 block of Moore Court in the Parkhill Housing Complex.

Upon arrival police found 25-year-old Philip Walton, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects at this time.

Police are not certain if the victim is a resident of the area.

© 2017 WHAS-TV