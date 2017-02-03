Victim of 17th and Broadway shooting identified

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The man killed yesterday at 17th and Broadway has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Bradford.



Bradford was shot and killed and another man was shot and stabbed yesterday near Dixie and St. Catherine.



Police believe both of those cases are connected.



Although no arrests have been made, police say they are following strong leads after SWAT teams went inside a home last night.



If you have any information regarding these instances you are urged to call 574-LMPD.

