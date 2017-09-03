Victim identified in fatal Westport Road crash

LMPD police lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been killed following an accident in eastern Jefferson County Saturday.

Police say 29-year-old Thomas Bywater died of blunt force trauma as a result of the incident, which happened in the 8700 block of Westport Road around 5:30 p.m.

According to LMPD’s preliminary investigation, Bywater's vehicle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it drifted into the center lane, steering to right to correct causing Bywater to lose control.

The vehicle left the roadway, striking a street sign and a light pole.

Police say Bywater was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

Bywater was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

