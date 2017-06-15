Victim identified in fatal shooting on Thornberry Ave.

Crime scene tape (Photo: WCNC.com/ Tegna station)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The man killed in a shooting in South Louisville on Monday has been identified.

The shooting happened at Utah Avenue and Thornberry Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood just a few blocks away from Churchill Downs.

When police arrived at the scene they found 27-year-old Raquan Adams dead in the street. Adams died from multiple gunshot wounds.

His funeral arrangements are pending.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information you are asked to call 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV