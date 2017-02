. (Photo: KING 5 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner’s office has released the name of the man who was shot to death on Feb 12 in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Mortell Ashford, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 39th St. and Jewell Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information in this case, call the police at 574-LMPD.

(© 2017 WHAS)