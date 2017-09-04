Victim ID'd after car hits motorcyclists near downtown

WHAS
WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:40 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A victim has been identified one day after a deadly crash between a car and a group of motorcycles just east of downtown Louisville.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shawn Cardwell.

Police say the driver of a vehicle turned onto Hancock Street in the direct path of a group of motorcycles Sunday.

Cardwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, and two other bikers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say alcohol could be a factor in the crash. 

