Verify: What is a public health emergency?

(Photo: DEA)

In August and just last week, President Trump promised to declare a State of National Emergency over the opioid crisis.



But on Thursday he said, "my administration is officially declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency under federal law." There's a big difference between the two.



So what is national health emergency?



Here's what our VERIFY team found:



These declarations are primarily used for short-term emergencies. It mostly frees up money and creates more flexibility to round up federal, state and private resources.

In this case, it shifts grants to help people get treatment and opens up an option for telemedicine, which will help people in rural area.

It lets states and the feds hire substance abuse specialists on a temporary basis.

The declaration also frees up Labor Department grant money for people out of a job because of addiction to get treatment.

Finally, it taps into the Public Health Emergency Fund.

To read more about Public Health Emergencies, click here



Prescription opioids are primarily prescribed to help people manage pain.

Here's a list of opioids and their respective brand names.

List of opioids and their respective brand names by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

If you suspect someone you love is battling opioid addiction, here are some resources:

Treatment Services Locator

For Parents

For Pregnant Women



More information:

FDA

FDA List

HHS

NIH

Michigan State Research

© 2017 WFAA-TV