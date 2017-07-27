VERIFY: Should you rinse chicken before cooking it?

Should you rinse chicken before cooking it? (Photo: KHOU)

There is a debate raging online, and our Verify team is stepping forward to settle it once and for all.

The question is: Should you rinse chicken before cooking it?

People feel very strongly about this one with many insisting you have to wash it first.

Our researchers went to Dr. Susan Mayne with the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA says you should not rinse chicken before cooking.

The reason why? You run the risk of contaminating other foods and surfaces with bacteria like salmonella.

Also, Mayne says rinsing with water will not actually destroy pathogens.

So we hate to ruffle feathers, but we have to verify this claim is false. You should not wash chicken first.

