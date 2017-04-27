Verify: Kentucky lakes not closing due to fish die-offs

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- This time of year the weather warming up means the fish are biting, but many anglers across Kentuckiana are staying home due to online reports.

You may have seen stories circulating online that a number of lakes across the region have been closed due to fish die-offs.

A post from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife concerning a fish die-off at Kentucky Lake was quickly going viral on Facebook.

Our mission in this case was to separate fact and fiction and eliminate rumors and innuendo

Verifying stories can sometimes be fishy, but it appears anglers were hooked by a different kind of phish.

"Certainly we've seen things like that before, and fish die-offs are normal, but when the same story started popping up on Laurel Lake and Cave Run Lake it was clear it wasn't an accurate report,” said Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Mark Marraccini.

Marraccini says Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has the authority to close lakes, but it has to be under very particular circumstances.

"Maybe not because of a fish die-off, but because of some other event like algae blooms or something like that, we'd put out advisories,” said Marraccini.

Marraccini was able to quickly verify that neither Kentucky Lake nor any other in the Bluegrass State, was closed due to a die-off.

However, Louisville Free Public Library Programs Coordinator Anne Marie Grisanti says the Department of Fish and Wildlife had a bigger problem on their hands since this fake news was flooding the internet.

"It's become a big problem and social media is a big part of that because it's easy to share things,” said Grisanti. “It's easy to share things based on a catchy image or title without looking deeper and investigating to see what's actually going on in the story.”

Grisanti says there are a few red flags you should always look for in stories like this: Where the date and author's name is missing, formatting clues like all caps lettering and flashy graphics, and no photographer credit.

In this case, the red flag was hidden in plain sight in the upper right-hand corner of the page it says that the story is a prank.

"If we ever did have to close a lake or something like that we would use more traditional channels,” said Marraccini. “We would use the media, and your station, and our own social media sites."

If you have been a victim of this story this week the good news is your weekend fishing trip isn't sunk, but we can verify that the fake web page is.

