Verify: Is Tuesday really the best day to book a plane ticket?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For that next great vacation or even just spending time with your family for the holidays, experts will tell you it's never too early to book a flight.

But is one day of the week better than the other six to make those plans?

The WHAS 11 News i-Team checked with Verify sources: airfarewatchdog.com which got the scoop from an airline revenue manager, an extensive report by the Airlines Reporting Corporation in partnership with Expedia and Stacy Gordon at AAA in Louisville.

"The theory of the best airfares being on Tuesday originated from the idea that, often times, airlines reduce some fares or reduce some space on Monday nights and on Tuesday afternoon, other airlines are scrambling to match those."

She said that was not the case today and said the variability of prices relied on supply and demand.

Airfarewatchdog.com agreed. The airline revenue manager told the website's found and editor-in-chief in a February 2014 article, "We constantly read stories from pundits who proclaim that Tuesday nights are the best or Saturday at midnight is the lowest time for airfares, but that is not entirely true. Each airline loads fares at different times of the day every day."

The report from ARC suggests weekends, especially Sundays, are more favorable, but also toes the line of booking as early as you can as the best way to plan rather than booking on a particular day.

"Airfares are a lot like the stock market, they change day to day and can change hour to hour. They are constantly changing," Gordon added.

So, our Verify team concluded there is no one day of the week better than the others to book.

"We believe that to be a myth," Gordon said, "There really isn't a magic day to be able to book your travel, the most important thing you can do is to be flexible and to have options."

On the advice of flexibility, Gordon said you can often save hundreds of dollars if you move the date you are traveling by a day or two. She also said when you see a great price, jump on it right away because it may not be there the next day or week or even the next hour.

Finally, Gordon recommended using a travel agent to save time, money and stress. She said, surprisingly, more millennials are using the option.

"Let the travel agent do the work for you. They're able to get on there and see fares from all the different airlines."

