Verify: Does website contain you and your children's personal info?

HOUSTON - A KHOU 11 viewer saw a warning about a website that has a lot of personal information about not just you, but your children as well, and they wanted to know if it’s for real.

The website is TruePeopleSearch.com. It lets you search for anyone using just a name and city.

Our fact checkers ran some tests, and it does come up with addresses, phone numbers and possible relatives, but it seemed to have a harder time identifying children. It works using public records, but if you are concerned about all that information being in one place, you can ask True People Search to remove your records. Just click on the privacy link at the bottom.

So, we can verify: this claim is true.

VERIFY: Sources

TruePeopleSearch.com

