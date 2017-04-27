Verify: Are you taking a risk when you ride with Uber and Lyft?

For many of us in Louisville, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Many of us will be heading out to Churchill Downs or going to Derby parties. So, when you need transportation you may look to the popular apps like Uber or Lyft.

But are you taking a risk when you take a ride?

When you download apps, like Uber or Lyft, it's common to have to accept or deny the terms and conditions, but do you read any of it? We did a quick search to find dozens of pages of terms and conditions.

After looking through the documents, a few thing stood out to us. Uber says "You agree that the entire risk arising out of your use of the services remains solely with you." And "You agree that Lyft has no responsibility or liability to you related to any transportation, goods or other services provided."

So what does that mean for you?

These are the sources we turned to—Attorney Thomas Clay, Scott Coriell, a communications manager at Lyft, and Kayla Whaling in Media Relations at Uber.

Attorney Thomas Clay took a look at the Terms and Conditions.

“It appears that no matter what the driver does to one of the passengers he's hauling, there's no liability on the part of Uber,” Clay said.



Next, we asked for clarification from Lyft. Their lengthy terms of agreement includes one section that says, "We have no control over the quality or safety of the transportation." In an email from Scott Coriell, a communications manager at Lyft, he tells us "Safety is our top priority." He goes on to list steps they take to ensure safety like background checks for drivers and a 24/7 support line.

Uber's terms are similar, not guaranteeing the quality, suitability, safety or ability of their drivers. They also replied to our requests through email--sending a statement regarding a specific incident at the University of Kentucky when a female student claims an Uber driver kissed her and touched her inappropriately.

Kayla Whaling from Uber wrote, "What's been described is upsetting and is not tolerated on the Uber app. We have removed this driver's access and will assist law enforcement in their investigation in any way we can."

Attorney Thomas Clay says yes, you are taking a risk. As we showed in their terms and conditions, both Uber and Lyft also admit you are taking an inherent risk.

WHAS11 News was able to verify, you always take a risk when you ride.



VERIFY: Sources

Thomas Clay, Attorney

Scott Coriell, Lyft Communications Manager

Kayla Whaling, Uber Media Relations

VERIFY: Resources

READ: Lyft Terms and Conditions

READ: Uber Terms and Conditions

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news.

