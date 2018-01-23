Verify: Are Tide PODS being discontinued after Tide POD challenge?

AUSTIN - It's an unfortunate trend that is actually happening. According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, more than 10,000 kids under the age of five were exposed to laundry detergent packets.

It's called the Tide POD challenge online, and dozens have filmed themselves biting down on the laundry detergent pods.

But this verify is looking into this tweet:

It seems to be by the Tide Twitter account and claims the PODS will be discontinued in February due to the PODS challenge.

But look a little closer and you'll notice the image doesn't have a time stamp. Additionally, it does not appear anywhere on Tide's current Twitter feed. And there's the fact that the "tweet" spells pods lowercase, when the company always uses all caps.

Neither P&G, Tide's parent company, or Tide themselves have said they will be ending the PODS product line and we can verify the tweet being passed around is false.

