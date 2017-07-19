VERIFY: Are airplane trails spraying us with chemicals?

photo by Lindsay Nadrich

SPOKANE, Wash --- VERIFY: Are the trails behind airplanes harmless contrails, or is the government spraying us with chemicals?

The Spokane City Council Meeting on Monday was about discussing an ordinance about climate change. Councilman Mike Fagan said he was not sure whether or not chemicals are being released into the air by aircrafts. For decades that idea has been known as the chemtrails conspiracy theory. Since a city councilman brought it up in a public meeting KREM is verifying the validity of his claims.

We talked to National Weather Service meteorologist, Bob Tobin, the Federal Aviation Administration and pulled information from the United States Environmental Protection Agency for this verify.

“Could it be that the U.S. government as well as multi-national corporations engage in SRM or solar radiation management. We already heard a little bit about, you know what are we spraying into the skies for instance,” said councilman, Mike Fagan, at the City Council meeting Monday.

A spokesperson from the FAA laughed and was in disbelief this is still coming up as an issue, when asked about the idea of chemicals being sprayed into the air from aircraft.

There is a study on contrails on the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s website. Contrails, otherwise known as condensation trails, are line-shaped clouds sometimes produced by aircraft engine exhaust. The clouds you are seeing are caused by aircraft and are composed primarily of water in the form of ice crystals, according to the EPA. The EPA also said the clouds do not pose any health risks. The EPA website also has a more in depth explanation of contrail.

The EPA website includes a section titled the “Chemtrail Hoax.” It reads in part,” a hoax that has been around since 1996 accuses the Air Force of being involved in spraying the U.S. population with mysterious substances and show various Air Force aircraft “releasing sprays” or generating unusual contrail patterns.”

It goes on to say,” The ‘Chemtrail’ hoax has been investigated and refuted by many established and accredited universities, scientific organizations and major media publications.”

“It’s just exhaust coming out that is mostly water vapor and ice,” said NWS meteorologist, Bob Tobin when asked about contrails.

He explained that at 30,000 feet in the air if the atmosphere is right and it is cold enough a contrail will form. Tobin said it is much like the exhaust from a car.

It is verified through multiple sources and studies that those lines in the sky are not chemicals being sprayed into the air.

© 2017 KREM-TV