Valley Station residents, commuters frustrated by Dixie Highway slow progress

Construction work on Dixie Highway (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The bright orange reflects the afternoon sun off the barrels and barriers lined alongside Dixie Highway. Usually, a temporary headache symbolizing progress, commuters and residents along this stretch of Dixie Highway wonder how much longer this headache will last.

The construction equipment and safety barriers have been in place for months now, meant to be part of a repaving project that began in 2015, but has been interrupted several times, most recently announcing it would resume in May.

"Out of the five, six cars that I've owned, I've had a couple of flat tires just hitting the potholes," Samantha Kennedy, a Valley Station resident, said.

While the project is supposed to help those driving through this stretch of Dixie Highway from Greenwood Road to Stonegate Manor Drive, several people say the project doesn't appear to be moving along.

"There's no progress or anything," Jaymi Rhodes, who often drives on Dixie Highway, said. "They're just putting cones there and there's nothing happening."

"It's frustrating, it really is, not knowing what's going on and how they're going to do it, but hopefully they've got a plan," Kennedy said.

For several people who live off Dixie Highway, the construction equipment can even pose an issue when they leave their driveways.

"When people try to back out, it's not safe people there are poles everywhere," Rhodes said.

Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler posted on Facebook Tuesday that she has tried to reach out to Hall Contracting about the project, but she has yet to hear from them. She said she and several other state and local leaders are meeting with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Wednesday about the status of the project, which is something many in Valley Station are curious to know.

"It's difficult," Rhodes said. "It's difficult trying to switch lanes and try not to hit the cones when you're trying to go to the store and things. It's very difficult."

"It's been a couple of months back, so I don't know if they're just taking a break from it or what, but they need to get back to it if they're going to do it," Kennedy said. "I'm sure I'm not the only one that's praying to God that they are fixing Dixie Highway. It's been needed for a very, very long time."

WHAS11 has reached out to Councilwoman Fowler's office and Hall Contracting. We have not heard back from them at this time.

© 2017 WHAS-TV