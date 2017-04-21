17-year-old facing charges after Valley High threat

Valley High School (Google Maps)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A 17-year-old male is facing charges of terroristic threatening and criminal mischief after a threat was made to a Louisville high school.

Valley High School, located in the 10,000 block of Dixie Highway, was made aware of an external threat to the school around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Valley has been in contact with LMPD and JCPS Security regarding this situation and they are actively investigating this matter.

Valley did increase building security to Level 4 for some time due to the threat but as of 10:50 a.m. the school resumed normal operations.

LMPD says no one was injured. The juvenile is a student at the school

Authorities want to emphasize that any and all threats made against schools and/or personnel will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent possible with appropriate charges to follow.

