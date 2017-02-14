Valentine's Day shows both sides of happily ever after

Randall Williams and Susan Fox say their "I Do's" in front of a judge at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – No matter where you look, it's hard to miss the love on Valentine’s Day which is the busiest day of the year for the local Clerk's office in terms of people getting married.

However, there is a sobering statistic that nearly 1/2 of marriages will end in divorce.

While everyone knows there are two sides to happily ever after, that didn’t deter couples away from the altar.

“What a great way to celebrate love and get married on Valentine’s Day,” Randall Williams said.

After waiting for more than a year and a half Susan Fox and Randall Williams have decided to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day.

“In Susan I saw all of the things that I can be to be a better person, and all of the things I had wished for,” Williams said. “I saw love in her eyes and that was it.”

“In Randall he made me become a better person, and with that comes love,” Susan Fox said.

However, statistics show that in today’s world there aren’t as many loves like Susan and Randall’s.

Instead, it’s more likely that most relationships end like an episode of the Bachelor, and not everybody gets a rose.

“I would say there’s quite a few couples that tend to throw in the towel a little too early,” marriage and family therapist Jim Schorch said.

The number one problem is the often couples don’t communicate and walk away from a good thing too soon.

“If they came for some help then I think they’d have a better shot at being able to save their marriage,” Schorch said.

Before you throw your relationship away we asked the expert and the love birds for a few tips that could once again have your relationship budding.

“Loyalty, respect, trust, and if you find that person do it life is too short,” Fox said.

“Let go of any trepidations or fears that you have and give yourself to that person fully,” Williams said.

“Love is possible,” Schorch said. Good marriages, stable marriages, happy fulfilling mutually satisfying marriages do exist, and they can be a possibility for everyone.

(© 2017 WHAS)