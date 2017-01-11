VA zeroes in on Brownsboro site as public input ends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Despite new offers of free land, it appears it’s Brownsboro Road or bust for the new VA hospital.

The public input period on the proposed Brownsboro location comes to a close on Jan. 11.

We've learned that after years of work no other site is being considered for a long-term home.

More than two years into this process the input session is the final step to get EPA approval to potentially move forward on a needed multi-year construction process.

For 45,000 veterans Robley Rex Medical Center is the healthcare hub of Kentuckiana.



“A veteran needs to feel honored for their service even before they walk through our doors,” said Director Martin Traxler.



However, even Director Martin Traxler admits that the Zorn Avenue location, which was built in the 40’s, leaves much to be desired.



“We didn’t have a lot of the medical equipment we have now,” said Traxler. “There weren’t MRIs, and there weren’t Pet CT scanners. No one could have conceived of those things when the power requirements were designed.”



A proposed move to Brownsboro Road could cure what ails the VA locally, but issues with traffic, safety, and construction may not be worth the billion dollar price tag.



“We’ll know hopefully this spring whether or not this is going to be the site,” said Traxler. “If it is then we’ll begin plans for construction.”



As the public input on the site ends Traxler says in the eyes of the VA there are no viable alternatives.



“As long as the Brownsboro site is being considered then we will not focus our energy onto another property,” said Traxler.



Now all local veterans and the VA can do is wait that help arrives before they're forced back to the drawing board.



“If that property isn’t appropriate for the next replacement facility for this one here at 800 Zorn then we may be looking for other properties at that point,” said Traxler. “It could change dramatically our strategy for healthcare for veterans in Louisville, and in Kentuckiana, for the next 50 years.”

It is important to remember that with the Trump administration taking over in a matter of days this could change.

However the VA does have a transition team working to keep everyone up to speed on their plans.

(© 2017 WHAS)