USPS looking to prevent dog attacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The United States Postal Service is carrying a different message to the homes in the city – a postcard focused on preventing dog attacks.

The city of Louisville is ranked 5th in the nation for dog attacks aimed at postal carriers with 51 happening in 2016.

The postal service is working to take a bite out of those numbers.

Officials want to remind residents that dogs of all sizes should be restrained when you know a postal worker is coming.

Residents in downtown and Iroquois will receive the postcards this week that will feature simple tips for keeping their mail carrier safe.

