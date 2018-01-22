Urban League announces program to help expunge criminal records

Stephen Reily, a Louisville Urban League board member, is donating $100,000 a year for the next three years to help former criminals get their records expunged. The program is in partnership with the organization.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Criminal records prevent hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians from fully re-entering the community and rebuild their lives.

With the help of a $300,000 donation, the Louisville Urban League is working with locals to expunge their records.

Following a donation from board member Stephen Reily, the Urban League created the Reily Reentry Project.

It gives the organization $100,000 a year for the next three years to provide free legal fees for anyone attempting to get their records expunged.

In a press conference held Monday, Reily said the rights that he has, are the ones everyone should have.

“Most people have to hire a lawyer to complete the process which is an expense beyond the means of many who have already paid their price to society. Your level of citizenship should not depend on your level of income,” he said.

Citizen will work with lawyers to look at their cases, pull certified records and filed for expungement – all for free.

Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said this is a unique opportunity.

“You’re living a life of constant disappointment and what this gift gives us is the ability to do is say we see you, we value you, you do matter, your voice matters and your vote matters. So hopefully people will come out.

If you or someone you know is interested in having a case looked at, stop by the clinic on Saturday, Feb. 17.

It’s being held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Perry Elementary School on West Broadway.

It’s adjacent from the Urban League.

© 2018 WHAS-TV