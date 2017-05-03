Urban Festival hosts events for Derby weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A group of West Louisville community members are hard at work scrambling to put together a new Derby celebration this weekend.

The Louisville Urban Festival announced a three-day event they hope will save Derby weekend by replacing the Screaming Eagles street fair, which moved from West Louisville to Radcliff this year.

The Louisville Urban Festival kicks off May 5 there will be live performances by local artists, vendors, food and even a car show.

Those behind this new event are rushing to put it together, saying they only found out Friday the Screaming Eagles fair was moved out of their community.

This group of West Louisville residents say they're trying to save the Derby weekend experience for others in their area.

They're planning to hold the first ever Louisville Urban Festival at the Ray Barker Economic Empowerment Center where there's plenty of space both inside and outside of the building to hold the event.

Organizers say they're hopeful the weekend will be a success but upset that without their last minute work the West Louisville community would have been left without a Derby celebration.

