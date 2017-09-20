UPS hiring for seasonal positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With all of this warm weather it's hard to believe the holiday season isn't far off, but UPS is always thinking ahead with jobs.

The holiday season means an increase in package delivery which increases the need for carriers and handlers.

To encourage more applicants, UPS is offering a $200 weekly bonus for package handlers on top of the $10.20 hourly pay.

If you'd like to learn more about working for UPS they are hosting a College and Career Expo this Saturday at the Triple Crown Pavilion in Ramada Plaza from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Other local companies and job recruiters will also be there looking for candidates.

