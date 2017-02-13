UPS helps couples play Cupid on Valentine's Day

Teddy Bear in a box at UPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Valentine's Day will be celebrated all over, but many of the gifts come through Louisville first. From flowers to candy, UPS handles millions of packages for the holiday.

The UPS Worldport is busy 365 days a year, but the two weeks leading up to Valentine's Day bring in even more business than usual.

"The Vermont Teddy Bears start rolling in. We get flowers, big orders of candy, pajama grams, anything you can think of,” UPS Frontline Supervisor Chris Foster said.

From bouquets to bears, each box is handled with care. Even the labels and lids feel the love and hopefully bring a little laughter along the way.



"They're going to somebody's mom, somebody's girlfriend, somebody's wife- make sure that you handle these with TLC,” Foster said.

Much like Christmas time, UPS does its best to be everyone’s holiday helper.



"Our job really is to make sure you don't get in trouble with your sweetheart,” UPS spokesperson Michelle Polk said.



Around 89 million flowers will fly through UPS for Valentine's Day. About 90 percent of those come from South America and go through customs in Miami before making it to the Derby City and other hubs. UPS added 34 flights just to handle the flowers alone.



"Through the whole process, we're making sure they're chilled, they're kept cooled so they stay fresh and you're talking about a 24-48 hour turn from the farms to the delivery to your sweetheart,” Polk said.



It's still a little early to know for sure, but UPS said its numbers so far match up with past holidays.



"I guess you could say people love each other about the same that they did last year,” Polk said.



For those people taking their sweet time to grab the perfect gift, UPS won't just be the helper. It'll be the hero.



"If you've waited until today to ship your flowers, I'm not going to judge you, but I will say let's try to go ahead and get it for first delivery in the morning. I think you still have a shot at this, but get online right now and make this happen,” Polk said.



When a company is in the business of delivering happiness, deadlines can represent sort of a love/hate relationship. UPS gladly welcomes the day after with a sigh of relief, only to start gearing up for the next holiday soon after.



"February 15 is a wonderful day because we know everyone has gotten their gifts, and we can move on to Mother's Day then,” Polk said.

