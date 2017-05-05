(Photo: WOWK/ABC NEWS)

CHARLESTON, WV (ABC News) — Two people aboard a cargo propeller plane flying packages for UPS died after the left wing struck the runway at Yeager Airport in West Virginia Friday morning, according to federal and local officials.

The aircraft, a Short Brothers 330 model owned by Air Cargo Carriers, was contracted by UPS, airport spokesperson Mike Plante told ABC News.

"I, myself am a commercial pilot," Mike Plante, the airport spokesperson said. "Whenever you have something like this happen, you're reminded of that aviation, as wonderful as it is, can be incredibly unforgiving."

The accident occurred upon the plane's arrival in Charleston, West Virginia, at 6:55 a.m. after departing Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this morning, according to the FAA.

A cargo aircraft has crashed @YeagerAirport Airport road is closed until further notice. Further details will be forthcoming. — Yeager Airport (@YeagerAirport) May 5, 2017

The last fatality was March 26, 2016, on a Cessna 172 Skyhawk. Two people on board when it crashed during takeoff and flipped upside down. A female instructor died and a male on board survived.

The National Weather Service reports clouds were as low as 100 feet in the area at the time of the crash, and it was raining earlier in the morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is going to investigate. Airport operations have been halted.

Airport Road has been re-opened. — Yeager Airport (@YeagerAirport) May 5, 2017

FAA released a Statement:

Air Cargo Carriers SNC 1260, struck its left wing on Runway 05 when landing at Yeager Airport, Charleston, West Virginia and veered off the runway at 6:55 am today. The FAA will investigate. The NTSB will determine the cause of the accident.

