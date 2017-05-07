UPS aircraft mechanics to hold protest

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS 11)--UPS aircraft mechanics are expected to protest outside an Amazon warehouse in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

They say UPS is trying to strip them of their health benefits.

The workers say they are calling for a fair contract, something they say they haven't seen in three years.

UPS handles about 30-percent of Amazon's 600-million packages within the U.S.

The 1200 person aircraft maintenance staff keeps the massive UPS operation running.

© 2017 WHAS-TV