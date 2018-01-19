Updates, improvements on the horizon after crash topples pedestrian crossing

A garbage truck driver was killed in a crash on Thursday, Jan. 11. (Photo: Sara Wagner, WHAS11 news)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WHAS11) – Town Council Work Session members are busy trying to find solutions to the now-gone Brown Station Way Pedestrian Bridge, which was severely damaged in a vehicular accident.

The Clarksville Police Department have completed the accident report and the Indiana State Police are now conducting an accident re-construction investigation, which has resulted in the structure being cut into smaller sections and removed from the scene to an area where further review could safely occur.

During the Town Council Work Session on January 16, staff provided the Council with temporary options for an at-grade pedestrian crossing at Randolph Avenue. Such options could be put in place and operational by summer, providing the necessary modifications can be made and sidewalks installed.

The Council was adamant that a pedestrian bridge of some type must be built in the immediate area to provide for long term safe movement of pedestrians across Brown Station Way.

In addition, Council is also looking into potential improvements that can be made. Improvements could include additional signalized intersections, re-alignment of the former pedestrian bridge, the proposed reconstruction of the McCulloch Pike Bridge and other potential safety improvements and traffic calming methods.

The original bridge structure was built in the early 1950’s and has since been a safe route of travel for residents. Due to the age of the structure, parts of it do not meet current ADA regulations. After the significant damage caused by an accident on January 11, repairs using the existing structure is not allowed.

Currently Underway:

The bridge approaches have been closed and secured in multiple places.

An inspection of the approaches is underway to determine if any of the substructure can be salvaged and re-used.

Alternate temporary at-grade options are being reviewed for safety, cost and implementation timeframes.

Upcoming Project:

A corridor study will be completed and all pedestrian/bicycle and vehicular traffic options reviewed. Staff anticipates the study will be complete by mid-summer with recommendations for the Council to consider.



During events such as Thunder over Louisville and during the Spring when children are present walking to/from school, the Town will have Public Safety officers present to assist the higher foot traffic volumes.

