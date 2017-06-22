WHAS
Update on officer injured in Buechel shooting

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:01 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Sixth Division Officer Brad Shouse was shot in the foot after responding to a call for a suspicious person on Golden Turtle Circle.

Shouse and another officer were involved in a foot pursuit with the suspect who police say fired multiple shots at officers, hitting Shouse in the foot.

Shouse is expected to recover.

Police were able to arrest the suspect, Dimitri Harris.

Officer Shouse has been with LMPD for three years.

 

