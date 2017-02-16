UofL Trustee Junior Bridgeman resigns

Junior Bridgeman (Photo: WHAS11)

(THE COURIER-JOURNAL) -- Junior Bridgeman has resigned from the University of Louisville board of trustees.

Bridgeman, who was appointed to the board by Gov. Matt Bevin, said in an email "it became apparent that I would not be able to have the time to participate fully in the board requirements."

Stepping down from his position, he said, is better for both the board and the university as a whole.

The Courier-Journal/USA TODAY Network