UofL student complaints after shooting near campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Some University of Louisville students are concerned after they say they weren't alerted soon enough after a shooting near campus last night.

A man was shot at the Arch, an off-campus apartment complex on South 4th Street just before 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect they arrested, Morell Artis, told them the victim was robbing him during a drug transaction so he shot him several times. The victim is still in the hospital, being treated tonight.



The school's media relations director tells us the student alert went out between 7:40 and 7:45 p.m and would not call the alert "much delayed."

