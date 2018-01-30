UofL student attending State of the Union

Leo Salinas Chacon with Rep. John Yarmuth

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A University of Louisville student will have a front row seat to Tuesday night's State of The Union address in Washington, D.C. as a guest of Congressman John Yarmuth.

UofL junior Leo Salinas Chacon is a DREAMer who was brought to the U.S. from El Salvador when he was 3.

He is a DACA recipient and Yarmuth wanted to invite Chacon as a show of support for the estimated 800,000 people who qualify for the program.

Chacon says he took Yarmuth up on the offer to further educate people about the importance of immigration.

“I think it's a lot easier for people to dismiss issues when they don't know what the issue was about,” Leo Salinas Chacon said. “And that's kind of the mission that I've strived to do. To humanize that and to make people realize that this is an issue that affects everyone.”

