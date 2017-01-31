UofL speaks out against Trump's immigration ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville joined universities across the state and country in speaking out against President Trump's immigration ban.

In part, the school said: “To those students, faculty and staff who may be affected by this ban, we want to stress that we support you and will continue to do so regardless of the political and legal debates going on beyond our campus.”



The university is advising students with questions to contact its Office of International Student and Scholar services.



The full statement released by UofL can be read below.

To the UofL community,

The recent executive order banning some immigrants and refugees from entering the United States has caused a great deal of pain and fear among many of our students, faculty, staff and other members of the UofL family. Our international students and employees, including those from the countries targeted in this executive order, are valuable members of the UofL community. We treasure the unique experiences and talents that each student or employee brings to our family.

To those students, faculty and staff who may be affected by this ban, we want to stress that we support you and will continue to do so regardless of the political and legal debates going on beyond our campus. As stated clearly in our diversity mission statement: “We commit ourselves to building an exemplary educational community that offers a nurturing and challenging intellectual climate, a respect for the spectrum of human diversity, and a genuine understanding of the many differences-including race, ethnicity, gender, socio-economic status, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, and religion-that enrich a vibrant metropolitan research university.”

While we do not have answers to all the questions raised by the executive order, the university is monitoring the situation and will offer support to those affected. As we work through this situation, we advise all our students, faculty and staff not to travel to the seven countries under the ban.

Students who have questions about the recent events and how it may affect them should contact the Office of International Student and Scholar Services at (502) 852-6604. Faculty or staff who have questions should contact Human Resources at (502) 852-6258.

The university also is offering counseling services to any students, faculty or staff affected by these recent events. Students can walk in and speak to a counselor Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can find more information about regular office hours and group offerings at http://louisville.edu/counseling/, or you can call us at (502) 852-6585.

Again, we value all members of our university family. We will continue to support those affected by this executive order, and we’ll update you when we have more information.

Greg Postel

Interim President

Dale Billingsley

Interim Provost

