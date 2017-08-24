UofL signs new 10 year, $160 million deal with Adidas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville and Adidas have agreed to extend their deal, making Louisville the top college program in Adidas history.

The 10-year, $160 million deal puts Louisville in the top five in all collegiate footwear and apparel deals. UofL is fourth behind UCLA, Ohio State, and Texas.

Louisville Athletics Director Tom Jurich explained the deal to a group of donors and supporters at the Cards 50-Yard Line Dinner.

