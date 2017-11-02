UofL refunds 315 basketball season tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Amid scandals and firings, the University of Louisville has had to refund hundreds of the basketball season tickets this year.



Sports Information Director Kenny Klein told WHAS11 there were 127 individuals and businesses, totaling 315 season tickets, that wanted their money back before the start of the season. Klein did not explain the reasons for the refunds.

There were also fewer tickets sold to the university's president's office and to athletics staff who now have to pay taxes on the tickets.

Overall, the university has already sold nearly 18,000 season tickets which is similar to previous years.

