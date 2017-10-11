UofL professor dies during camping trip in Wyoming

Carol Hanchette

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A longtime geography professor, has been found dead in Wyoming, after getting lost and separated from her hiking partner in Bighorn National Forest.



Reports say Carol Hanchette had been hiking and camping in Bighorn before she died of hypothermia. It started to snow and Hanchette got separated from her partner.

The Johnson County Sheriff said rescuers found her body on Oct. 10. Her partner was found disoriented and dehydrated.

On social media, Hanchette’s friends remembered her as full of character, integrity, compassion, persistence and living with passion.

© 2017 WHAS-TV