UofL plants industrial hemp for energy possibilities

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville is trying something new by planting industrial hemp with an end game in mind, energy.

It's part of the JB Speed School of Engineering looking at crops for developing chemicals and fuels.

The school says the crops can fulfill energy needs and possibly aid in future chemical productions.

The energy crops are part of a living laboratory on campus.

"We file each year we intend to grow. We submit a research plan, reports on when we put seeds in the ground and then also what comes from the research,” Andrew Marsh, Assistant Director with the Conn Center, said.

The plants are highly adaptable to Kentucky -- and could be an answer to future questions about energy sources.



