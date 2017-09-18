UofL plans to end funding for school newspaper

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville is pulling the plug on their campus newspaper.

While the University looks for ways to make up a $48 million budget shortfall, school officials say they will stop funding for the Louisville Cardinal by the end of the 2018 spring semester.

The paper has received anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 from the president’s and provost’s office for advertising since becoming an independent paper in the 1970’s.

John Karman with the University tells WHAS11 News in a statement that “the loss of university funding for The Cardinal is unfortunate.”

University administration is hopeful that the student paper will be able to secure funding from other sources.

