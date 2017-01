80 JCPS students to attend U of L Belknap campus' MathMovesU Day. (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The UofL Foundation board picked its new chairperson at its first session on Jan. 24.

The Board selected Diane Medley, the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of MCM CPAs & Advisors.

Medley replaces former chair Brucie Moore, who served just a couple of months before Governor Matt Bevin won the right to reseat a new board of trustees.



