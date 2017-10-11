UofL ‘parts ways' with Asst. Coach amid FBI probe

Jordan Fair, Former UofL Men's Basketball Asst. Coach (Photo: Michelle Hutchins, Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) University of Louisville officials announced late Wednesday night it had "parted ways" with Assistant Men's Basketball Coach Jordan Fair.

Fair had been on paid administrative leave since Friday, October 6, when university officials announced he and Associate Head Coach Kenny Johnson had been suspended.

The brief emailed statement on Fair's departure said the school was exercising the option in Fair's contract to terminate his employment without cause.

"He will continue to be paid for 30 days," Sports Information Director Kenny Klein wrote in the email.

Records obtained by WHAS 11 News confirmed the university had started the process to terminate suspended Head Coach Rick Pitino as a result of the ongoing FBI investigation into an alleged pay-for-play scheme involving Adidas and recruits.

Although the university has started the process to fire Pitino and Fair, neither faces any criminal charges in the federal investigation.

While university officials said they believe they know the identities of ‘Coach-1’ and ‘Coach-2’ as listed in the FBI criminal complaint, officials have not publicly said who those individuals are believed to be. The officials also have not said what, if any, role they might believe Fair or Johnson may or may not have had in the investigation.

Terminating Fair without cause suggests the University of Louisville Athletics Association may not believe Fair breached the terms of his contract. However, if the head coach’s job is vacated, Fair’s contract reads, the ULAA reserved the right to terminate Fair anyway.

“ULAA may terminate Employee’s employment in the event the Head Coach in Men’s Basketball vacates his position at the University for any reason, either voluntarily or involuntarily.”

Fair’s announced departure came 5 hours after the university announced it had hired former TCU coach Trent Johnson to assist Acting Head Coach David Padgett.

By the time this story was published, Fair’s name and bio had been scrubbed from the team’s roster website.

Johnson is still on paid leave, Klein added.

