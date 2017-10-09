UofL offering economic development forum in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville is planning an economic development forum that will focus on strategies and available resources to help rebuild and sustain communities.

The public event offered by UofL's College of Arts and Sciences is set for Nov. 2 and will concentrate on issues facing west Louisville.

The forum will be at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville. The program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance registration is required by Oct. 22.

Forum breakout sessions will focus on creative financing for individual and large construction projects, economic opportunities for minority-owned firms, successful neighborhood planning and access to lending opportunities.

Panelists will include developers, financiers, entrepreneurs and government and community group representatives.

© 2017 Associated Press