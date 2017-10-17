WHAS
UofL offered to give Pitino foundation $1.5M for his resignation

WHAS 11:53 AM. EDT October 17, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville offered to give the Daniel Pitino Foundation $1.5 million in exchange for Pitino's resignation.

The Daniel Pitino Foundation was created in memory of the Pitino's infant son who died of a heart condition.

Pitino's attorney Steve Pence said, “This is not something the coach would like to hear. Very disappointing that this is out there. This is a business transaction.”  

