UofL offered to give Pitino foundation $1.5M for his resignation

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville offered to give the Daniel Pitino Foundation $1.5 million in exchange for Pitino's resignation.
The Daniel Pitino Foundation was created in memory of the Pitino's infant son who died of a heart condition.
Pitino's attorney Steve Pence said, “This is not something the coach would like to hear. Very disappointing that this is out there. This is a business transaction.”
