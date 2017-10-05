UofL newspaper still searching for funds after budget cuts

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville's student-run newspaper continues to fight to survive.

The Louisville Cardinal fell victim to the University's $48 million budget shortfall.

School officials told the staff they would stop advertising in the paper by the end of 2018 spring semester.

That meant $60,000 or 40 percent of the newspaper's budget.

The paper's editor, Kyeland Jackson, said they will have to cut payroll and money that was used for awards submissions and the training budget. That budget sends the students to journalism conferences.

UofL does not have a journalism degree and Jackson says there are only a handful of classes to teach them journalism so most of what they learn is from the Cardinal.

"I wouldn't be where I am today without I, so knowing that for future students who could have that avenue, that way to get there, having that cut off from them, it was really, uh, I took a personal attachment to it and I got really emotional just hearing how much might be cut and how much might be gone when I walk out the door,” Jackson said.

They've had success raising $5,000 through a GoFundMe page, but they are still scrambling. Jackson asks that if anyone knows a way to help, please contact the paper.





