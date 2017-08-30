UofL named 'best of the best' for LGBTQ students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville has been named the best of the best for LGBTQ students for the third time.

UofL earned five out of five stars in the Campus Pride Index and is the only public university in the South to be recognized.

The Campus Pride Index cited UofL's LGBTQ Center, LGBTQ clubs at the graduate and undergraduate level, and scholarship programs among others.

The index is designed to help schools improve their LGBTQ campus life and provide students a tool for finding inclusive schools.

